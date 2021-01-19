AF Corse confirms its full-time WEC driver lineup

Ferrari has confirmed the driver squads for its two-car AF Corse-operated GTE Pro entry in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship ahead of Thursday’s announcement of the full-season entry.

There are no changes planned for the 2017 World Championship-winning No. 51 crew of British driver James Calado and Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi. The sister car, though, gets a new number (“52”) and a new full-season driver, Spaniard Miguel Molina to be joined in 2021 by Brazilian Daniel Serra.

Serra holds the unique record of having won the GTE Pro class at the Le Mans 24 Hours twice and for different manufacturers, Aston Martin (in 2017) and Ferrari (in the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari in 2019). After joining the 51 crew again for last year’s 24 Hour, where Calado, Pier Guidi and Serra finished second in class, he is rewarded with a full-season WEC drive.

Serra replaces enduring WEC driver Davide Rigon who will rejoin the team for Le Mans this year as he focuses on retaining the GT World Challenge Europe title he won with AF Corse in 2020.

The WEC’s GTE Am class meanwhile will welcome five Ferrari privateer efforts including two from AF Corse, one from ex-LMP2 outfit Cetilar Racing, and a pair from another Italian squad, Iron Lynx. The latter features the first all-female full-season driver squad in the FIA WEC as the team’s successful European Le Mans Series trio – ex-Audi factory racer Rahel Frey, Michele Getting and Manuela Gostner – move up to the World Championship.