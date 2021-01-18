EPARTRADE announces weekly 'Race Industry Now!' series

Due to the worldwide success of Online Race Industry Week, EPARTRADE plan to produce weekly technical and business content for the worldwide racing industry via Zoom presentations.

Beginning Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the racing business can enjoy an hour or more of industry-specific content in Race Industry Now! every week. The show will begin at an hour’s length, then potentially expand with multiple presentations. It is scheduled for every Wednesday morning at 9 am PST.

A wide variety of technical issues will be explored at length, along with regular in-depth interviews with racing industry leaders.

The weekly show will follow the format that made Online Race Industry Week – viewed by racing professionals from 110 countries – so successful.

“This is a continuation of our efforts at EPARTRADE to establish a powerful online strategy for the racing industry as a whole,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE, the digital marketplace for the racing industry.

Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE, added: “We proved that bold new concepts involving digital innovation could be done, could be done well, and could be hugely popular across all time zones.”

Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Chevrolet racing chief Jim Campbell, Director of Ford Performance Motorsports Mark Rushbrook, Bryan Herta and NHRA stars Antron Brown and Ron Capps were just some of the racing industry leaders who shared their insights in interviews during Online Race Industry Week, co-produced with RACER.com.

Technical webinars during Online Race Industry Week covered such topics as engine components, advanced materials, brakes, race car simulation, suspension, setup equipment, transmissions/gearboxes, driver safety gear, ultrasonic cleaning, fuel, shop machining equipment and more.

All of the webinars from Online Race Industry Week were recorded for future viewing, and they’re currently available at EPARTRADE.

“It’s amazing how the viewership numbers keep going up every day for the content of Online Race Industry Week,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “The actual live audience is only the beginning. Racing professionals browsing the internet are making their way every day to both the technical content and the business webinars of Online Race Industry Week in order to find answers or gain valuable new perspectives on the state of the racing industry.”