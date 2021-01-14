Toyota retains 2020 WEC line-up into Hypercar era

Toyota Gazoo Racing will retain all six of its 2020 FIA World Endurance Championship drivers for the 2021 World Championship as the team and the championship move into the Hypercar era.

The championship is currently due to get underway at the 1000 miles of Sebring in March.

Reigning champions Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi will look to retain their title in the new No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, with 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours winning trio Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley also returning in the sister No. 8 Toyota.

Buemi and Nakajma have won Le Mans three times apiece with the Toyota Factory team, also earning the drivers’ titles in the 2018/19 FIA WEC ‘Super Season’ alongside Fernando Alonso.

Hartley added a Le Mans win with Toyota this year to the victory he earned with Porsche in 2017, where he also won a pair of championships in 2015 and 2017.

“To start the new season as world champion is cool,” said Conway. “It gives all three of us on the No. 7 a nice boost. But it’s one thing to win a title and another to retain it. The goal is to win the championship again and also get the big one; Le Mans.”

“We are getting ready for the first race of the season when we want to fight for the win right from the start,” said Buemi. “It was great to succeed in LMP1, but now we want to do the same in the Le Mans Hypercar era.”