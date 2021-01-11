Brunner joins Abel Motorsports as team manager

Abel Motorsports has signed John Brunner as its new team manager. Brunner, a veteran of IndyCar and Road To Indy competition, joins Abel’s Indy Pro 2000 program from the shuttered Belardi Racing outfit, where he served in the same managerial role.

Brunner will help guide 19-year-old Jacob Abel in his second Indy Pro 2000 season, and whomever the Indiana-based team signs for its second entry. Brunner has also been appointed as fleet manager for Abel Construction.

“I’m excited to join Abel Motorsports and Abel Construction,” Brunner said. “We’re wrapping up the move of the race team from Louisville up to the new Speedway building. Our two Indy Pro 2000 cars are here along with our transporter and much of the shop equipment. Some team members will be relocating, and we’re looking to staff up with quality people here because this is a team on the rise. We’re going to run a two-car Indy Pro 2000 effort at a high level.

“We’re starting to look for the right teammate to pair with Jacob, who’s our team leader. Belardi was in a similar situation when I started there in 2011. They were a young team that wanted to get to a championship level, and together we were able to do that. My goal here is the same – to take Abel Motorsports to a championship level.”

Team owner Bill Abel welcomes a veteran who helped Belardi earn the 2014 Indy Lights championship and numerous wins at the highest level of junior open-wheel racing.

“John brings a tremendous level of experience and expertise to our team, and we’re very pleased he’ll also have a role in our construction business,” he said. “He’ll be using his many contacts in both areas to help us grow and get better and we’re excited that he’s onboard and getting started in the process of helping us prepare to win this year.”