Ferrucci signs part-time Xfinity deal with Sam Hunt Racing

Santino Ferrucci will join Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for a part-time schedule in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for 2021.

The 2019 Indy 500 rookie of the year and 2020 Indy 500 fourth-place finisher will make his debut in the team’s No.26 Toyota Supra at Homestead-Miami on February 27 as the first stop on a schedule focused on mile-and-a-half tracks.

“Santino’s passion and drive was apparent the first time we sat down together,” Sam Hunt, team owner of Sam Hunt Racing said.

“I had heard about him, seen some stories from open-wheel, but waited to form my opinion until we spent some time together one-on-one. He’s a great kid. He’s passionate, and he’s ready to learn the racecraft of NASCAR. He’s situationally aware and works hard for every sponsor and investor he has. I have no doubts that he will be a strong competitor for us once he learns how these heavy cars drive, and how these races run. We are all excited to get to work with him.”

Ferrucci will head into his debut race with no practice or testing, and his only previous mileage in a stock car came when he conducted limited testing in a Super Late Model run by FURY Race Cars late last year. His first lap in the car will be the green flag lap at Daytona.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Sam Hunt racing and TRD,” Ferrucci said. “I think together we will have a ton of success. Working with Sam these past few weeks has been fantastic and his drive to put out a great race car and team is second to none. The transition to NASCAR will be tough especially with no practice, qualifying, or testing, but I welcome the challenge. My limited experience before the green flag in Miami will be the Chili Bowl and my Super Late Model test. So far everyone at NASCAR and the people that make up the NASCAR community have been very welcoming to me, the testing that I’ve done has gone really well, and I am excited to start racing.”