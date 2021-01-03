ORIW: “Consistency is your secret weapon” - ETS Racing Fuels

“Consistency is Your Secret Weapon. Formula Win” was the title of one of the most popular Online Race Industry Week webinars, the “consistency” in focus being the consistent quality – on a molecular level – of racing fuel needed to maximize performance.

ETS Racing Fuel’s Managing Director Dr. Bruno Philippon (photo above); Yann Labia, Global Product Manager; and Beth Paretta, U.S. Sales and Operations, all were featured in this 1-hour webinar hosted by Joe Costello.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.