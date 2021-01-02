Vote now for Trans Am Fan Favorites

The 2020 racing season delivered challenges that could hardly have been predicted, but the motorsports community adapted quickly to get the sport back on track. The Trans Am presented by Pirelli season took a pause after the Sebring season opener, launched an Esports championship that saw one racer take his on-screen success and translate that into opportunity to race in real life, and then stage a thrilling championship that fans were able to watch in real time on the Trans Am app as a new chapter was added to the rich history of Trans Am.

As the season officially closes, Trans Am is once again adapting to the times by utilizing an unprecedented approach to honoring its champions.

For the first time, fans will be invited to the annual Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Honors Banquet. This season, the awards ceremony will be held virtually on January 10 with the live stream kicking off at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (click here to download) .

Hosted by the voices of Trans Am’s live stream Jonathan Green and Ben Cissell, the annual event will unite winners from the National, West Coast, Northern and Southern Cup championships to celebrate their successes and accomplishments throughout the season.

This year, fans will also get to honor their favorite drivers in a week-long online “Fan Favorite” voting competition. The winners from each category will be revealed LIVE during the ceremony (click here to cast your votes).

“Fan Favorite” categories include:

• Best Looking Race Car

• Favorite Esports Venue

• Best Looking Driver Helmet

• Best Cool Shirt Cool Move of the Race

• Favorite Trans Am Driver

Voting started January 1 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on January 9. Cast votes early and often as all categories are open to unlimited voting.