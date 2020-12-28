ORIW: Peering into the future of shock technology

Shock absorbers are a critical component in suspension design and race car set-up, and they were the subject of the Online Race Industry Week’s “Discussion About Current and Future Developments in Shock Technology” webinar. The spokesmen were Penske Shocks General Manager Aaron Lambert and Technical Director Jim Arentz in the 50-minute webinar hosted by Joe Castello.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event broadcast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

