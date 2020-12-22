Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

ORIW: Road racing today – an industry perspective

“Road Racing Today — An Industry Perspective” was a stand-out panel discussion part of the early December Online Race Industry Week, featuring Michael Cobb, President, SCCA; John Doonan (photo above), President, IMSA; Greg Gill, President, SRO; and Tony Parella, President, SVRA

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.

