PRI takes industry-leading expertise online with PRI Education seminar series

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has a history of connecting, educating and advocating for every aspect of the motorsports industry that stretches back more than three decades. The annual PRI Trade Show has become firmly entrenched as the world’s premier motorsport and automotive performance industry show, with more than 1,000 exhibitors making the yearly trip to Indianapolis to network and showcase the latest in performance products, services and ideas.

The effects of the global pandemic forced a temporary pause for large-scale events like the PRI Show this year, but not to PRI’s mission: if the industry couldn’t go to PRI, PRI would go to the industry. The subsequent PRI Road Tour has spent almost two months crossing the country and making stops at companies representing the full spectrum of the racing and performance world. You’ll hear more about that soon.

But PRI’s role as an ideas hub has been carried on, too. As part of its ongoing support of Race Industry Week, PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer delivered the keynote address at both the Race Track Business Conference (RTBC) and the International Council of Motorsport Sciences (ICMS), two conferences typically held at the Indiana Convention Center in the days leading up to the PRI Trade Show.

And following on from that came PRI Education: a four-day program of online seminars featuring an impressive array of guest speakers sharing their expertise on everything from social media strategy to pricing policies, sponsorship activation, building brand awareness, and more.

The seminars were streamed live between December 9-13, but if you missed any, you can still catch them on demand:

The Road to Recovery: A Digital Marketing Game Plan for a Triumphant 2021

Speaker: Corey Perlman

Search Engines’ Impact on Your Performance Racing Products

Speaker: Jason Dodge

Refine & Reimagine Your Brand

Speaker: Mike Brown

New Directions For Your Business in 2021

Speaker: Tom Shay

The Secrets Your Web Visitors Are Keeping from You

Speaker: Brian Lewis

Five Tips To Creating An Effective Pricing Policy

Speaker: Rich Barsamian

Renewing and Retaining Sponsors with Proof of Performance Reports

Speaker: Alex Striler

Virtual Advantage – Lead the Pack With These Top Tips

Speaker: Matt Episcopo