MotoAmerica, FOX Sports together again for 2021

MotoAmerica has renewed its agreement with FOX Sports that will see the network continue to air MotoAmerica Superbike races while also adding a slate of additional MotoAmerica content to its programming in 2021.

The 2021 MotoAmerica Series will again air on FOX Sports along with a slate of additional MotoAmerica content. In addition to airing MotoAmerica Superbike races on FS1 and FS2, FOX Sports will also air Liqui Moly Junior Cup and King of the Baggers races, and the popular feature-based “Inside MotoAmerica” show.

“We couldn’t be happier to have FOX Sports on board again for the 2021 MotoAmerica season,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Despite all the difficulties that 2020 brought to the world, the MotoAmerica coverage on FOX Sports was the best we’ve ever had, and our audience grew to new highs. For 2021, FOX Sports will be delivering even more programming to our fans and we’re excited for the season to get started.”

“Our friends at MotoAmerica put on a terrific show in 2020 despite the challenges,” said FOX Sports VP of Production, Frank Wilson. “MotoAmerica was one of the first few sports leagues to resume competition this year, and they did a remarkable job of putting on some great racing while following strict protocols. We certainly are excited for 2021, as the competition should be even tighter, and the riders every bit as brave.”