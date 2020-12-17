PRI Road Tour concludes Friday at RACER headquarters

Performance Racing Industry’s two-month cross-country PRI Road Tour, launched Oct. 10 in Indianapolis to replace the 2020 PRI Show that would have taken place this month in the Circle City, will wrap up its journey Friday (Dec. 18) at RACER’s headquarters in Irvine, Calif.

As we reported in this Oct. 21 online story, the PRI team set out to gather and share news and updates from dozens of racing-related businesses, including manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, race teams, race tracks and more.

There’s already a playlist of videos from visits to Detroit, Cleveland and cities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and California as the PRI team captures and shares video, photos, and information highlighting the industry’s newest products, vehicles, races and developments.

