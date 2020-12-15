Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

IMRRC gifted with World Of Speed Museum material

Images courtesy IMRRC

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

December 15, 2020

The International Motor Racing Research Center recently added historic materials from the now-closed World of Speed Motorsports Museum in Wilsonville, Oregon, to its research archive.

About 25 cubic feet of photographs, programs and posters that document racing and race tracks in the Pacific Northwest made the cross-country voyage to arrive at the Center’s off-site storage facility in Montour Falls, N.Y. on Dec. 8.

For full details on this significant addition to the IMRRC’s vast library, see the full story on VintageMotorSport.com.

Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

