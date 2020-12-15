Dusty Times, a gift for today's off-road enthusiast

For decades, the Dusty Times name was well known in the off-road racing community as a monthly newspaper filled with extensive event coverage, industry advertising and unique classifieds.

Saddled with a burgeoning internet and aging staff, though, the original Dusty Times ended its long run earlier this decade.

Custom Wheel House and its Method Wheel, Tensor Tire and GMZ Race Products brands, resurrected the Dusty Times name in 2018, not as a newspaper but as as a beautifully curated and artfully produced yearly magazine. It is the vision of creative director Boyd Jaynes who has long been associated with high-end-content projects within the off-road universe.

The latest Dusty Times, Issue 03 – themed the “United in Dirt” issue – is off the presses just in time for Christmas. Included in its 126 pages are a feature on Neal Mason of Mason Motorsports; a behind-the-scenes look at Travis Pastrana’s just released Gymkhana 11; a comprehensive overview of the international Extreme E series; and much more.

While coffee-table-quality magazines are all the rage now, rarely have they focused on off-road racing as this one does. For a limited time, gift-givers will receive Issue 02 free with the $35 purchase of Issue 03 or Issue 01.

For ordering details, click HERE.

Also, much like the coveted Pirelli calendar, Dusty Times is also available with unique gift packaging: This year’s VIP presentation box includes a custom Dusty Times wooden cutting board and hatchet. While these VIP packages (valued at $499) have never been available to the public, now, via an online contest, a lucky group of 10 winners will be awarded one of 300 presentation boxes created for 2020.

For your chance to win one of 10 exclusive VIP presentation boxes please click HERE.