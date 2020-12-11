Perez to start Abu Dhabi GP from back of grid

Sergio Perez will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of exceeding the limit on power unit components.

Racing Point has been forced to take a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H for the final race of the season, with Perez having retired from the Bahrain Grand Prix with a failure in the closing laps. That forced him to run with an old engine in the last race on the Sakhir outer circuit but Perez took a stunning victory despite being hit on the opening lap and dropping to the back of the field.

The new components are the fourth of each that Perez will use, and with teams limited to three of those specific parts for the full season it means the Mexican will start the race from the back of the grid.

The penalty could have particularly big repercussions in the battle for third place in the constructors’ championship, with Racing Point 10 points ahead of McLaren but set to start with one car on the back row. McLaren took a similar penalty in Bahrain where Lando Norris took new components after a poor qualifying, and Norris has gone back to his first battery of the season after a problem was discovered with the one raced last weekend that hampered his performance.

Kevin Magnussen is also set to start from the back of the grid alongside Perez, with the Haas driver taking a new energy store and control electronics for the final round of the season.

The other driver currently with a grid penalty is Charles Leclerc, who has a three-place grid penalty this weekend as a result of hitting Perez at the start of the last race. Leclerc retired in the incident so the penalty has been applied to this event.