Brumos video documents 1925 Bugatti racer rebirth

The meticulous piece-by-piece process of reviving an extremely rare 1925 Bugatti Type 35 race car is the subject of the newest installment of The Brumos Collection’s “Inside The 59” video series.

Originally owned by Manhattan socialite and Standard Oil heir Wallis Bird, this Type 35 was raced only once — 12 years after it was built — against competitors including Miller, Duesenberg, Alfa Romeo and other Bugattis in the 1937 Automobile Racing Club of American Grand Prix.

The video commentary accompanying its restoration – and the priceless, nearly 100-year-old machine itself – are fascinating. VintageMotorsport.com has additional details and a link to the “Inside the 59” video.