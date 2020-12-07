Francis Jr. joins SRX grid

Ernie Francis Jr. has joined the line-up for the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season.

Francis Jr. has predominantly competed in the Trans-Am series, and has also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Only 22 years old, Francis Jr. has won seven-consecutive Trans-Am series titles and is a member of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.

“I am really excited to join the SRX series. I look forward to racing against some of the most iconic names in our sport and visiting some of America’s most historic short tracks” said Francis Jr.

Ernie Francis Jr. joins Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Bill Elliott and Helio Castroneves as the ninth confirmed driver for the series, which will air Saturday nights during prime time on CBS Television Network in the summer of 2021.