GM racing chief Jim Campbell to speak at Online Race Industry Week

“An Hour With Jim Campbell—Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports” is the title of the special Zoom event organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week.

The Zoom webinar with Campbell takes place at 4 pm PST, Friday, December 4.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

“It’s been a spectacular week in getting valuable perspectives from the right people on where the sport of auto racing is now, and where it’s going in 2021 and beyond. Jim Campbell is a key leader in the racing industry, and in the sport, and we know our audience is eager to hear what his thoughts are,” said Judy Kean, co-producer of Online Race Industry Week. “It’s a webinar you can’t afford to miss!”

RACER founder Paul Pfanner will conduct the interview live.

Racing industry leaders who are participating in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, WoO’s Brian Carter, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.

Online Race Industry Week also offers webinars throughout each day to help racing professionals get current in technical advances in Engine Components (Blocks, Pistons, Valves, Turbos, Starters, Dampers and more), Advanced Materials, Brakes, Race Car Simulation, Suspension Springs, Setup Equipment, Transmissions/Gearboxes, Driver Safety Gear, Ultrasonic Cleaning, Fuel, Shop Machining Equipment and more.