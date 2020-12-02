Schumacher confirmed at Haas

The Schumacher name will be back in Formula 1 after Haas confirmed Mick Schumacher as one of its race drivers for 2021 on a multi-year deal.

The Formula 2 championship leader will make the step up to the category that saw his father Michael win seven drivers’ championships next year, partnering Nikita Mazepin, who was confirmed on Tuesday. Schumacher won the 2018 European Formula 3 championship and has a 14-point lead in the F2 standings heading into this weekend’s final round in Bahrain.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” Schumacher said. “I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents — I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Schumacher will make his first Haas appearance in Abu Dhabi next weekend as he drives in FP1 on the Friday before taking part in the Young Driver Test following the race. Mazepin is expected to drive in the same test for Mercedes.

Despite the famous surname, team principal Guenther Steiner says Schumacher’s performances in junior categories have earned him the right to race in F1 on talent alone.

“I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team,” Steiner said. “The Formula 2 championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process.”