Moffitt to pull Xfinity, Truck double-duty in 2021

Brett Moffitt is going to run in the Camping World Truck Series after all.

Moffitt and Niece Motorsports have announced a partnership for the 2021 season to see Moffitt pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet. It is a full-time effort, and Moffitt will earn points in the series. He joins the team after two years with GMS Racing.

The news means Moffitt will be pulling double duty next year. Last month, it was announced that he will also drive the No. 02 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports for the full Xfinity Series season. However, with Moffitt declaring for Truck Series points, he will not be championship-eligible in the Xfinity Series.

“I am so thankful to Al Niece, Cody Efaw, and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity,” said Moffitt. “To be able to compete full time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series is a challenge I look forward to. Chris Our, Our Motorsports and Chevrolet were a big part of helping this all come together, so a big thank you to them as well.”

Moffitt is the 2018 champion of the Truck Series with 12 career wins in 82 starts. Niece Motorsports will be the third team he’s competed for in four years. Next season will be his fourth full year in the series.

Niece Motorsports has now announced three full-time truck teams for next season. Moffitt joins Carson Hocevar and Ryan Truex.

“Brett is a proven winner,” said Nice Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “We are thrilled to have him join Niece Motorsports. The experience he will bring to our team is invaluable. We are working hard this offseason – our goal in 2021 is to run up front and contend for wins. Brett, Carson, and Ryan are great talents, and we look forward to giving them competitive equipment.”

“I’m excited about our driver line-up next year,” said owner Al Niece. “Brett is a tremendous talent and will be a huge asset to our team. We know that our drivers have the talent it takes to contend for wins in the Truck Series, and I know our crew is working as hard as possible this off-season to build them equipment capable of doing so.”