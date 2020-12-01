Kimball racing the clock to secure 2021 IndyCar ride

Count Charlie Kimball among the handful of NTT IndyCar Series drivers who are hoping to land one of the few remaining seats in the field. The 10-year veteran spent the most recent season in A.J. Foyt Racing’s No. 4 Chevy, earning a best finish of eighth to close the year at St. Petersburg, but could be on the move to a new team.

Rumors have circulated with Kimball’s name attached to opportunities at Carlin Racing, where the Californian spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and Dale Coyne Racing, which has a pair of vacancies to fill. While the 2013 Mid-Ohio race winner was unwilling to confirm his likely destination, he says the goals remains unchanged.

“Things are coming together for next year, but there’s still some work to do,” Kimball told RACER. “I’m excited for opportunities ahead, and I think there are some great possibilities. My hope is to keep the relationships I’ve built with the sponsors and partners who’ve supported me throughout my career, and the aim is to continue full-time in IndyCar.”

Kimball knows he has limited time to secure a quality ride.

“There aren’t many seats left, and everyone’s looking at the same seats, with more or less the same budget to bring, so I know I’m not the only one on the phone every day trying to get something done.”