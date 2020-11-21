McMillin/Roeseler overall victors in brutal 53rd Baja 1000

The BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 1000 is always tough, but this year’s 898.40-mile loop race from Ensenada (the longest in Baja 1000 history) was as challenging as any racer could remember. Despite that, the team of Luke McMillin and veteran Larry Roeseler have unofficially earned the McMillin family a clean sweep of the year’s most significant 2020 desert races by taking the 53rd edition of this storied off-road marathon.

Piloting their No.83 4WP BFGoodrich Ford Trophy-Truck, the duo managed to outgun a tough battle up front with the eventual second-place team of Rob MacCachren and Josh Daniels (No.11 Makita Tools/BFGoodrich Ford) and the No. 7 Red Bull-backed Toyo Tire Ford of Andy McMillin and Bryce Menzies.

The Monster Energy Honda motorcycle of Justin Morgan crossed the finish line to cap off a dominating performance with Mark Samuels and Justin Jones to earn top honors in the Pro Moto Unlimited Class.

The final entry list for the race had 187 vehicles from 26 states and 14 countries. all taking the green flag at an Ensenada starting line with no spectators due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The pandemic forced a condensed race season in Baja with this race representing only the second SCORE International event in 2020.

Saturday’s performance marked Luke McMillin’s first Baja 1000 overall victory, expanding a family legacy in the sport that includes a total of five such titles for his father, Mark. The California racer also took top honors at this year’s Best-In-The-Desert Silver State 300, and the BFGoodrich Mint 400.

Luke’s brother Dan added to an incredible year for McMillin Racing, taking the BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 500 in late September.

RACER.com will provide complete race results when they become available as many teams are still out on the long and difficult Baja 1000 racecourse battling for class wins and/or well-earned finishes.