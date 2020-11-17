2020 SCCA Board of Directors election results are in

Results are in for the SCCA Board of Directors (BoD) elections conducted in four of SCCA’s geographic areas. Two new board members were selected, and two incumbents rejoin the board for another three-year term in office.
- Lyn Hodges Watts, of Silver Springs, Florida, will become Area 3 Director as Lee Hill, the current BoD Chairman, has termed out.
- Dayle Frame, of Dewitt, Michigan, received more votes than incumbent Marcus Merideth to claim the Area 4 Director position.
- Area 9 Director Charlie Davis, of Vallejo, California, retains his seat, as does Area 11 Director Jason Isley, of Coto de Caza, California.
Complete 2020 Board of Director election results:
Area 3 / Encompasses part of the Southeast Division, including the Florida, Gulf Coast, Wiregrass, Central Florida, Dixie and Puerto Rico Regions. Outgoing Director is Lee Hill.
Lyn Hodges Watts: 332 votes
Michael Finn: 138 votes
Area 4 / Encompasses the Great Lakes Division and all Regions contained within it.
Dayle Frame: 364 votes
Marcus Merideth (Incumbent): 245 votes
Area 9 / Encompasses part of the Northern Pacific Division, including San Francisco and Reno Regions.
Charlie Davis (Incumbent): 184 votes
David Vodden: 117 votes
Area 11 / Encompasses the Southern Pacific Division and all Regions contained within it.
Jason Isley (Incumbent): 124 votes
James Cantrell: 107 votes
The full 2021 SCCA Board of Directors is as follows:
Area 1 – Bob Dowie
Area 2 – Jack Burrows
Area 3 – Lyn Hodges Watts
Area 4 – Dayle Frame
Area 5 – Peter Jankovskis
Area 6 – Chris Albin
Area 7 – Dan Helman
Area 8 – Arnie Coleman
Area 9 – Charlie Davis
Area 10 – Charles Dobbs
Area 11 – Jason Isley
Area 12 – Steve Strickland
Area 13 – Jeff Zurschmeide
Election ballots were reviewed by Mize CPAs Inc. The current board is set to have one more meeting in December, with new BoD members officially taking their seats January 1, 2021.
