2020 SCCA Board of Directors election results are in

Results are in for the SCCA Board of Directors (BoD) elections conducted in four of SCCA’s geographic areas. Two new board members were selected, and two incumbents rejoin the board for another three-year term in office.

Lyn Hodges Watts, of Silver Springs, Florida, will become Area 3 Director as Lee Hill, the current BoD Chairman, has termed out.

Dayle Frame, of Dewitt, Michigan, received more votes than incumbent Marcus Merideth to claim the Area 4 Director position.

Area 9 Director Charlie Davis, of Vallejo, California, retains his seat, as does Area 11 Director Jason Isley, of Coto de Caza, California.

Complete 2020 Board of Director election results:

Area 3 / Encompasses part of the Southeast Division, including the Florida, Gulf Coast, Wiregrass, Central Florida, Dixie and Puerto Rico Regions. Outgoing Director is Lee Hill.

Lyn Hodges Watts: 332 votes

Michael Finn: 138 votes

Area 4 / Encompasses the Great Lakes Division and all Regions contained within it.

Dayle Frame: 364 votes

Marcus Merideth (Incumbent): 245 votes

Area 9 / Encompasses part of the Northern Pacific Division, including San Francisco and Reno Regions.

Charlie Davis (Incumbent): 184 votes

David Vodden: 117 votes

Area 11 / Encompasses the Southern Pacific Division and all Regions contained within it.

Jason Isley (Incumbent): 124 votes

James Cantrell: 107 votes

The full 2021 SCCA Board of Directors is as follows:

Area 1 – Bob Dowie

Area 2 – Jack Burrows

Area 3 – Lyn Hodges Watts

Area 4 – Dayle Frame

Area 5 – Peter Jankovskis

Area 6 – Chris Albin

Area 7 – Dan Helman

Area 8 – Arnie Coleman

Area 9 – Charlie Davis

Area 10 – Charles Dobbs

Area 11 – Jason Isley

Area 12 – Steve Strickland

Area 13 – Jeff Zurschmeide

Election ballots were reviewed by Mize CPAs Inc. The current board is set to have one more meeting in December, with new BoD members officially taking their seats January 1, 2021.