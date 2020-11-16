Cameron confirmed as Pla partner in MSR DPi Acura

Meyer Shank Racing has confirmed Dane Cameron as its second full-time driver for the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi. The Californian, who wrapped up three years with the factory Acura Team Penske effort on Saturday, and earned the 2019 DPi championship with Juan Montoya, will partner with France’s Olivier Pla.

“I’m excited to join Meyer Shank Racing and continue my relationship with Acura and HPD,” said Cameron. “I have a lot of experience with the ARX-05 and I know that car inside and out. It’s been really fun to be a part of the development of that car from the very beginning. It’s proven to be a race winner and a championship winner in 2019. I will certainly do my best to bring everything that I’ve learned about this car to the team and make sure that MSR and everyone gets up to speed quickly.”

For team co-owner Mike Shank, Cameron is a turnkey solution as the new GT Daytona champions step up to DPi.

“We’re very excited to have Dane join us next year,” Shank said. “He’s proven that he is a top contender in one of the toughest classes out there. Just like what we (MSR) did with the Acura NSX, he did for the Acura ARX-05. He developed that car and made it a championship winner. We’re happy to have him onboard and hopefully work towards bringing home another championship for Acura.”

MSR had its 2021 lineup in place with the anticipated arrival of IndyCar champion Scott Dixon in the endurance role, but with Chip Ganassi Racing’s new Cadillac DPi program in motion, the status of his availability changed, which leaves MSR with a seat to fill for Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Road Atlanta.

New MSR IndyCar recruit and Acura’s new IMSA DPi champion Helio Castroneves would have been a perfect candidate for the four enduros, but, with Dixon in place until the middle of last week, the Brazilian searched elsewhere for IMSA opportunities, and is believed to have signed for Wayne Taylor Racing for at least one race next to Ricky Taylor, Felipe Albuquerque, and former Acura Team Penske teammate Alexander Rossi.