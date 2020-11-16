CGR confirms IMSA return with DPi Cadillac

Chip Ganassi Racing is headed back to IMSA next season with a Cadillac DPi-V.R entry in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class.

As RACER revealed last week, CGR was tabbed to replace the outgoing Wayne Taylor Racing team, which has moved from Cadillac to Acura in the manufacturer-rich DPi category. The return for CGR comes one year after the conclusion of its factory Ford GT program.

“We are very excited to welcome Chip Ganassi Racing to the Cadillac competition family,” said Cadillac VP Rory Harvey. “Their success across many forms of racing, including sports cars, will be a great addition to our IMSA WeatherTech line-up. Chip’s pedigree at winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona eight times as well as their championships in this form of racing gives Cadillac another stalwart team to compete for the 2021 IMSA DPi championship.”

CGR has been actively pursuing drivers for the single-car DPi-V.R campaign, sorting through domestic and international options to represent the full-time program. Like its driver roster, word on the sponsorship front awaits future confirmation.

“We can’t wait to get back to IMSA and fight for the overall win after several years competing in the GTLM class,” Ganassi said. “Our relationship with General Motors has expanded from the NASCAR Cup Series and we couldn’t be happier. Partnering with Cadillac is a tremendous opportunity for our team and we want to start delivering for them in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.”

One driver, however, in Scott Dixon, CGR’s six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, is expected to join the effort during IMSA’s four endurance events next season. Dixon spent 2020 in the endurance role with Wayne Taylor Racing, winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Motul Petit Le Mans in the No. 10 Cadillac, and was initially tipped to stay with the team as it converted to Acura’s ARX-05 DPi chassis.

RACER since learned the New Zealander was prepared to move across to Meyer Shank Racing to serve as its endurance driver with its new ARX-05 next season; but with CGR finalizing a late deal to enter DPi, Dixon’s availability to drive elsewhere – and against his home team – was subject to change.

It’s unclear whether new CGR IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson will play a role in the team’s Cadillac DPi-V.R project next season. Although unconfirmed, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is expected to join the Action Express Racing Cadillac team at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in a second entry alongside AXR’s primary No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

Rumors of a No. 48 AXR Cadillac helmed by Johnson, Team Penske IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, and Toyota WEC driver/Rolex 24 winner Kamui Kobayashi have recently made the rounds.

With CGR in the class, IMSA could have between six and seven full-time entries represented across Acura (two), Cadillac (three to four), and Mazda (one).

CGR’s new IMSA program will add to its expansive footprint in IndyCar, NASCAR, and the upcoming Extreme E all-electric off-road championship.