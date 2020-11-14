Catch "The Future of Boost Control" during Online Race Industry Week

“The Future of Boost Control” is the title of the tech webinar being presented by Turbosmart for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Turbosmart Executive Vice President & General Manager Marty Staggs is the featured speaker, and he is joined by guest speaker CEO and Chief Engineer at Bisimoto Engineering Bisi Ezerioha.

Turbosmart began making performance products, back in 1997. A great amount of effort was put into the design and manufacturing process to ensure Turbosmart products created a new standard. More hand-crafted than mass-produced, Turbosmart products quickly gained acceptance within the performance community for their quality and reliability. Coupled with extraordinary service and after-sales support, the Turbosmart brand quickly became one of the most sought-after names in the industry.

Bisimoto Engineering is an engineering agency with a passion for design & developing beautiful creations. Bisimoto has had the privilege to work with some of the largest names in the business and have established a reputation for always bringing innovation to the table with every project. The automotive creations of Bisimoto Engineering have appeared in numerous films, television shows, toys and video games.

Ezerioha has been involved in import drag racing, having competed in a 2006 Honda Insight in the pro stock ranks of IDRA, IDRC and CMI series. Ezerioha’s accomplishments have been documented worldwide by popular magazines like DSport, SuperStreet, Turbo Magazine, Sport Compact Car, Racecar Engineering, Import Tuner, Total 911, Fast Car, and Full Throttle magazines.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, , SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!