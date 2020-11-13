Riley expanding into IMSA LMP3

Riley Technologies will take part in IMSA’s new LMP3 class when the Pro-Am prototype category makes its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in 2021.

The North Carolina-based team has been a staple in IMSA’s GT categories, competing in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series and the WeatherTech Championship’s GT Daytona class with Mercedes-AMG. With a new opportunity to expand into LMP3, a pair of Ligier LS P320s have been ordered.

Riley confirmed the first car has been filled while the second awaits more details to be finalized before its program can be confirmed.

“Our No. 35 Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the Michelin Pilot series for Jim Cox and Dillon Murry will turn into an LMP3 car next year,” he told RACER. “And we’re continuing to work on the rest of the program and get that all sorted out in the next couple of weeks.”