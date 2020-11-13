NASCAR forms sports betting partnership with WynnBET

NASCAR has entered into a multi-year national sports betting partnership with WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd. that is responsible for Wynn’s mobile sportsbook and casino app. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, WynnBET will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for racing fans across the United States.

“We’re excited to partner with such a deeply experienced and innovative team to drive engagement and expand our sports betting offerings,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief digital officer. “Wynn is a trusted and iconic brand and our new relationship advances NASCAR’s position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool.”

WynnBET is launching a nationally scaled sports betting business that is built upon innovative approaches to sports betting products. WynnBET offers unique products designed to provide one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics and a high-quality user experience to drive engagement and to attract both new and existing loyal customers.

Pending Wynn’s approval within Virginia, WynnBET will become the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue.

WynnBET will expand the portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app throughout the NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car (over/under), among others. Beginning in 2021, WynnBET will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius, as the sport continues to strengthen its position around in-play sports betting.

The association with WynnBett adds to NASCAR’s growing involvement in sports betting, which also includes partnerships with Penn National Gaming, BetMGM and IMG Arena,