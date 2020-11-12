Moffitt moving to Xfinity Series with Our Motorsports

Brett Moffitt will not return to GMS Racing or the Truck Series next season as he moves full-time into an Xfinity Series ride with Our Motorsports.

Moffitt will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet in 2021, rejoining the team he competed with in 29 races this season. In the team’s first year on track, Moffitt earned seven top-10 finishes and one top-five finish. Our Motorsports finished 15 in the owner’s points.

“2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation, and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” said Moffitt. “I’m thankful for the last two seasons with GMS Racing, and the support Maury Gallagher, Spencer Gallagher, Ron Booth, Mike Beam, and the entire team gave me.”

Moffitt finished third in the Truck Series championship this season behind teammates Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith. He led the race and the championship fight late at Phoenix Raceway before a caution set up a green-white-checkered finish, and Moffitt did not pit for fresh tires.

In 32 career starts in the Xfinity Series, Moffitt has eight top-10 finishes and one top-five finish.

Our Motorsports will continue its affiliation with Chevrolet while Fr8Auctions will sponsor Moffitt in four races, both Talladega Superspeedway events and those at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joe Williams will remain the team’s crew chief.

“Brett has been instrumental in helping us build this team from scratch and be competitive,” said owner Chris Our. “We’ve challenged each other to turn Our Motorsports into a race-winning organization, and we have some exciting things in the works that will help us accomplish that goal together.”

“Our Motorsports has made great strides in 2020, and I’m really excited to carry that momentum into 2021 with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel,” said Williams. “Brett is the kind of driver that makes us better as an organization, and I am confident in what we can accomplish together next year.”