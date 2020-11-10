F1 targets ‘close to normal’ 2021 events for fans

Formula 1’s ambitious 2021 calendar is designed with a fan experience that will be “close to normal” according to chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

A record-breaking 23-race provisional calendar was announced on Tuesday that sees many of the original 2020 races added to with an event in Saudi Arabia at the end of the season. Although the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to predict what will be possible in March of next year, and despite a heavily disrupted season this year, Carey says promoters have been convinced the sport can safely execute races and are targeting getting fans in as much as possible.

“We are pleased to announce the 2021 Formula 1 provisional calendar after extensive conversations with our promoters, the teams and the FIA,” Carey said. “We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honored.

“We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognize the need to move forward and manage the virus. In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward.

“We are delighted to see Saudi Arabia become part of the schedule and are equally excited to return to the venues we hoped to race at in 2020. We want to thank all our promoters and partners for their ongoing enthusiasm and collaboration and look forward to giving our fans an exciting season on the track.”

Despite Vietnam not being on the provisional 2021 schedule, the race slot has been left as “To Be Confirmed” to maintain that number of races, with events that stepped in this year — such as Portimao, Imola and Turkey — believed to be under consideration, among other options.