Action Express close to finalizing 2021 plans

Action Express Racing is getting closer to confirming its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship plans for 2021. The full-time twosome of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani are expected to sign extensions that would keep them in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R for a third consecutive season.

“The 31 car is almost done and will probably look very familiar,” AXR team manager Gary Nelson told RACER. The only anticipated change is with the No. 31’s endurance driver, Felipe Albuquerque, who awaits confirmation at Wayne Taylor Racing.

“We love working with Albuquerque, but didn’t have a full-time position to offer him,” Nelson added.

The 2020 season has been an unusual one for AXR after reducing its effort to a single-car program. The return of a second AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R has been the subject of ongoing rumors, with high-profile drivers from NASCAR and other leading series often mentioned as possibilities for the big opening endurance rounds next year.

“I’ve been open about wanting to get back to two cars,” Nelson said. “We’re making a lot of progress on that front. Not likely a full-time entry, but we’re taking baby steps to try and get there again in the future. We’re a stronger team with two cars on the track.”