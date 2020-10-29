Pandemic ends Adelaide Supercars street race

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another major international motorsports event, as the Adelaide 500 Supercars Championship race — a staple of Australian racing for two decades, after it took over from the F1 race previously run on the streets of the city — has been canceled.

Next March’s event was the last under the existing contract, and while the pandemic prompted the decision to cancel the 2021 race, the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) said the contract would not be renewed beyond that.

“At the end of the day, with the current set of circumstances we are not in a position to deliver a sustainable, successful future for the event for next year and beyond,” SATC’s chief executive Rodney Harrex said in a statement. “Due to the high level of uncertainty around the ability of the event to proceed in 2021, the likely impact on the event for both the consumer and commercial market, and the long-term decline in the core motorsport fan, a decision has been made that it will not be possible to hold the race next year, and to not seek a contract for future years.”

Supercars series organizers said they were hopeful of making a return to Adelaide if and when circumstances permit.

“If at any time in the future, the South Australian Government decides to recommence the Adelaide 500, Supercars would be delighted to be there,” the series said in a statement.