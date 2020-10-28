Gasly staying with AlphaTauri for 2021

Pierre Gasly will stay with AlphaTauri in 2021 and not be promoted to Red Bull, the team has officially announced.

The Frenchman has excelled since returning to the junior team after being dropped by Red Bull mid-way through 2019, scoring a second place in Brazil last year and winning in Monza this season. After consecutive top-six finishes, Gasly is just one point behind the struggling Alex Albon in the drivers’ championship but it has now been confirmed he will race for AlphaTauri again next year.

“I’m extremely happy to continue with Scuderia AlphaTauri for another season!” Gasly said. “This year is going very well, and we are on track to have our most successful season in the team’s history.

“I feel we have a very strong relationship — we have managed to take every opportunity that’s come our way, the best one at the Italian Grand Prix. Winning my first Formula 1 race in Monza (pictured above) was a very special moment for me, and it was made extra sweet to deliver a second win in the team’s history, so I’m very proud of that.

“I’ll do my maximum to push the team and take all my responsibility to bring it as far forward as I can. I’m looking forward to next year’s challenge and continuing with AlphaTauri both as a premium fashion brand and a racing team, to keep performing as much as I can to achieve even more success in the future.”

While Gasly might have been hoping to earn a promotion to Red Bull, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost is understandably pleased to keep a race winner in his driver line-up.

“I’m delighted that Pierre will remain with us for the 2021 season,” Tost said. “He has been part of the Red Bull driver pool for many years and I hope he will remain in the Red Bull family for many seasons ahead.

“Since he came back to the team last year, he consistently showed extremely good performances achieving two podiums, with a second place in Brazil in 2019 and a win at the team’s home race at this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

“Pierre has proven to be highly competitive also thanks to his great race craft, extracting the car’s potential at every race and giving valuable feedback to his engineers. He is mentally very strong — he is always motivated and when he sets a goal he gives it his all to achieve it. I’m looking forward to extending this cooperation and having a successful 2021 season together.”