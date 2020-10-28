DragonSpeed shutters IndyCar program

Elton Julian’s dream of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series and at the Indianapolis 500 has been realized, and with a new push towards growing DragonSpeed’s sports car operations, the team has sold its Dallara DW12 chassis to the expanding Meyer Shank Racing team.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about our time in the series, with all the encouragement we’ve gotten from (IndyCar president) Jay Frye, from Chevy, Roger Penske, and all our partners,” Julian told RACER. “But COVID has taken my team back two years for our progress, and two years ago, we weren’t doing IndyCar. So by moving on from IndyCar and selling our chassis, we’re able to better invest in our future with a new shop in Barcelona and strengthening our LMP2 program. I can confidently say that if I find a way to come back when the next big thing happens for IndyCar, we’ll want to be there.”

DragonSpeed debuted at St. Petersburg in 2019 with England’s Ben Hanley, a European karting and open-wheel standout, in the No. 81 Chevy. Hanley was a surprise after making the Firestone Fast 12 at the event, took part in the Barber Motorsports Park race, and went on to stun the field in qualifying for the Indy 500 by making the field of 33 — with zero oval experience — to the dismay of McLaren Racing and Fernando Alonso, among others, who were bumped from the starting grid.

The team returned in August for its second Indy 500 where Hanley finished 23rd in what would be its IndyCar swansong.