Creventic 24H set for Sebring move

The Creventic 24H racing series is expected to move its annual 24-hour visit to the United States from Circuit of The Americas in Texas to Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

RACER has learned the Hankook 24 Hours of Sebring is expected to be confirmed for November 12-14, 2021 on the sprawling road course. The GT and touring car-based series is set to replace the Michelin Encore, which ran in the same mid-November date from 2018-’19.

The Dutch sanctioning body raced at COTA through 2019, but cancelled its American appearance this year amid COVID-19 travel complications. With stops in Dubai, Spain, Germany, and Italy, the pro-am series continues to grow in awareness and stature against well-established organizations like the FIA WEC, ELMS and SRO.