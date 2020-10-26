Rain pushes Texas 500 restart back another day

NASCAR will try again on Tuesday to continue its Cup Series race from Texas Motor Speedway.

The resumption time is scheduled to be 11:00 a.m. CT, Noon ET. NBCSN will carry the television broadcast coverage while PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

Persistent bouts of rain and moisture red-flagged the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 – the second race in the playoffs Round of 8 – after just 51 laps Sunday afternoon. Officials had hoped to resume at 10:00 a.m. Monday, but the 40-car field never made it on track, and the day was spent fighting the weather again. Every attempt to dry the track was for naught as intermittent rainfall would eventually negate all progress.

Clint Bowyer is the race leader over Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr.

Should the field see the green flag on Tuesday afternoon, it would be the first time the Cup Series has raced on a Tuesday since 2011. NASCAR was forced to push its race at Atlanta to a Tuesday that year because of Tropical Storm Lee.