Rain postpones remainder of Texas Cup race until Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas will resume at 10 a.m. ET Monday after being postponed due to rain after 51 laps.

Clint Bowyer is the race leader over Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones. Joey Logano is fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. is fifth. Bowyer took the lead off pit road with a fuel-only pit stop before the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 was red-flagged.

Chase Elliot is scored sixth with Ryan Blaney seventh and Austin Dillon eighth. Brad Keselowski, ninth, and Kyle Busch complete the top 10.

It’s been a chaotic start to the second race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Kevin Harvick and Logano led the field to the green flag, with Harvick taking early control of the event. Two cautions interrupted the first 23 laps as Chris Buescher crashed in Turn 2 on lap 6, and JJ Yeley did the same on lap 23.

During that stint, while playoff contender Kurt Busch fell down the leaderboard with a loose race car, Truex made his way forward after having to start at the rear. Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team was penalized for a spoiler infraction before the green flag.

On lap 28, when the race restarted following Yeley’s accident, Denny Hamlin slid up the track in Turn 2 but avoided contact with his fellow drivers and the outside wall. However, a lap later, Harvick was not as lucky when he went wide off Turn 2 and hit the outside wall while leading.

“I think, unfortunately, I was the first one to the kind of wet racetrack,” said Harvick. “Our Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang just went in there, and I was committed and got to the center of the corner, and the front just took off and didn’t stop until I hit the fence. Obviously, we’re battling a mist, and I think just being the first one to it (the car) just never turned.

“The PJ1 is like ice because it gets this little bit of moisture on it and gets slick. I was not expecting it to be that slick and wound up in the fence.”

THE 4️⃣ HITS THE WALL!@KevinHarvick gets into the fence off Turn 2 and is forced to pit road! pic.twitter.com/NyS1UvJinB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 25, 2020

Harvick pitted under green for fresh tires and fender repairs on lap 31. Alex Bowman inherited the race lead and was scored the race leader when the caution flew for weather on lap 45. Shortly after the field made another round of pit stops, where Bowyer moved into the top spot, the race was red-flagged.

Kurt Busch is 14th in the running order with Hamlin 15th. Bowman is 18th after taking four tires on his pit stop, and Harvick is one lap down in the 36th position.

NBCSN will carry the broadcast when the race resumes.