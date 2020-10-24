Xfinity and Trucks to join Cup Series at COTA

Circuit of The Americas will host a tripleheader NASCAR weekend next season as the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series have been added to the schedule.

Speedway Motorsports confirmed Saturday morning. The full 2021 schedules for Xfinity and Truck have not yet been announced, but the two will join the already announced NASCAR Cup Series race for the inaugural NASCAR weekend at COTA on May 21-23, 2021.

Xfinity and Truck will hold their races on Saturday, May 22. The Cup Series race will be Sunday, May 23.

“When NASCAR rolls into Austin for the first time, it’s going to be exactly what Speedway Motorsports always presents, and that’s the biggest, baddest events that we see throughout all of NASCAR,” said Daniel Hemric. “Bruton (Smith) and the entire Speedway Motorsports family always do the utmost job of bringing the best experience for the fans, the best show for the fans, and we look forward to doing that as drivers as well.”

A race length, course selection, and other weekend details will be announced in the future.

Fans who have already made deposits for COTA’s weekend ticket packages will be contacted to finalize their seat selections. New purchases can be made at http://www.NASCARatCOTA.com, and fans can save an additional 20 percent (on adult weekend packages) if they purchase them during the NASCAR playoffs.

Single-day tickets will go on sale on Feb. 1, 2021.

“Anytime we go road racing, it seems like there’s a lot of beatin’ and bangin’,” said Chase Briscoe. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”