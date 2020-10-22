2020 Runoffs Hagerty Race Day videos now on demand

The SCCA National Championship Runoffs always offers up great racing, and this year was no different on our Hagerty Race Days, Oct. 9-11 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. A total of 26 races in all, each event produced 40 minutes of intrigue with electrifying battles throughout the fields. And on several occasions, podium positions weren’t decided until the last lap or final couple corners of the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit.

For fans who missed the live online race broadcasts presented by Mazda, or for those who want to go back and relive the excitement, it’s now possible to catch up on all the action with free 2020 Runoffs race videos available for viewing on-demand at SCCA.com.

Video coverage, produced by Apex Broadcast for a 12th straight year, features longtime motorsports commentator Bob Varsha joined by returning Runoffs broadcasters Ryan Myrehn, Tom O’Gorman, and Larry MacLeod with Heyward Wagner again providing coverage from pit lane. Later this year, select 2020 Runoffs races will also air on CBS Sports Network.

The SCCA National Championship Runoffs has evolved into what is now commonly agreed to be the pinnacle of American motorsports. Since 1964, Sports Car Club of America has crowned Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing National Champions through the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format with dozens of separate races over three days. Please share Runoffs race video links with friends and family so they can see and experience what makes the Runoffs so special.

Watch them here.