Remembering John Campion, 1963-2020

John Campion, an energy technology entrepreneur also known for his rare collection of world championship race cars, died Oct. 2 at the age of 57. He had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

Among his carefully curated collection — featured in the Nov/Dec 2015 issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine — are seven Lancia models that had each raced in the World Rally Championship. They were displayed at the 2015 Amelia Island Concours. Campion’s complete collection also includes Ferraris, Alfa Romeos and Porsches.

See more of the Campion collection at VintageMotorsport.com.