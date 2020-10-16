Preview: Bonhams Oct. 17 Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale

On the docket at Bonhams Saturday SpeedWeek sale is a very rare 1957 BMW 503 3.2-liter Cabriolet, offered directly from the family of the late John Surtees.

Surtees, the only world champion of both Formula One and Motorcycle Grand Prix racing, acquired the car around 1990 and was its second owner. He used the BMW as his personal car until his death in 2017.

The 503 is accompanied by a comprehensive history file, with details of works carried out during Surtees’ ownership and a V5C Registration Certificate in the name of the eight-time world champion.

The sale docket, detailed in the 236-page online catalog, also features three important collections.

