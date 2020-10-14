Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Goodwood virtual SpeedWeek launches on Friday

Having announced a new virtual event less than three months ago, Goodwood Road & Racing already is preparing to get SpeedWeek underway.

Most importantly, Goodwood wants to be sure that fans have all of the details on how to have the best online experience during the Oct. 16-18 action.

With Goodwood celebrating the 70th anniversary of F1, the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s first Le Mans victory, and TWR Jaguars at Le Mans, you know there will be lots of historic cars on track. Among the stars is a selection of legendary Lotuses: an ex-Stirling Moss 18, ex-Graham Hill 49B, and two ex-Emerson Fittipaldi 72s that have claimed more than half-a-dozen Grand Prix wins.

Full livestream details on VintageMotorsport.com.

