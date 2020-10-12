Jarett Andretti, Andretti Autosport, on the move to LMP3 in 2021

Andretti Autosport will field a new Ligier JS P320 LMP3 program for Jarett Andretti next season in the standalone IMSA Prototype Challenge series. The son of the late John Andretti, who raced and won in IMSA’s GTP class in the 1980s, makes the transition to prototypes after learning in GT machinery.

“To say I’m excited to be joining IMSA and the Prototype Challenge for 2021 would be an understatement!” Andretti said. “In December of last year, Dad and I had many discussions about series we should grow into for 2021 and he felt strongly about the LMP3 cars, that it would be great for my development as well as our sponsors. We set that goal to move to prototype racing and have been lucky to have a great partner, Gallant, join the team this year as an associate and then grow into a primary sponsor for 2021 and beyond.”

More details on the Andretti Autosport effort, including Andretti’s co-driver, are forthcoming.

“We are very happy to have Jarett join the IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2021,” said team owner Michael Andretti. “He has shown impressive talent with the GT4 series and we can’t wait to see what he can do in the LMP3 cars. It is also great to see a partner like Gallant grow from an associate to primary sponsor level for the upcoming season.”