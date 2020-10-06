Guindi clinches Skip Barber Race Series title at IMS finale

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series headed to The Racing Capitol of the World (Indianapolis, Ind.) for its season finale where Johnny Guindi continued his dominance in the series, claiming two wins and the Series Championship.

Running alongside GT World Challenge America’s 8 Hour Intercontinental GT Race and IndyCar’s Harvest GP, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course offered fierce competition for drivers and fans alike. In Q2, for example, less than 1s separated the top six drivers, though the top three wound up being the same in both qualifying sessions: Guindi claimed the pole, Dean Lambros took second and Tommy Cadwalader third.

Courtesy of a great start and drive in to Turn 1, Sven de Vries jumped out to lead Lap 1 of Race 1. In close pursuit, Guindi held P2 with Lambros right behind. De Vries was used to Guindi pressure, having battled him for eight weeks in the Skip Barber eRace Series, but ultimately he would slip down the order to fourth. Guindi claimed the win, Lambros held on to second and Cadwalader took third.

RESULTS RACE 1

Immediately following the IndyCar race, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series took to the track to conclude its 2020 season. Guindi had clinched the title but second and third places were wide open, and several drivers were eager to earn points in the final race.

A Dean Lambros incident on Lap 1 forced his retirement and brought out the safety car. On the restart, polesitter Guindi dropped all the way down to P5, with Nathan Saxon claiming the lead and second-place de Vries holding off William Lambros, one of the drivers battling for a top three finish in the championship.

De Vries and Lambros swapped the position several times, until Lambros was able to pass on Lap 8 and make it stick. Farther back, Guindi was on the charge to make his way back to the podium, a feat he would pull off with just two laps to go.

Saxon would go on to earn his first victory, sharing the podium with Will Lambros, and Guindi.

RESULTS RACE 2

After eight thrilling races, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series crowned Johnny Guindi as the Series Champion. Guindi also was the winner of the Skip Barber eRace Series and will continue his development with Skip Barber in the 2021 Race Series.

Behind him in the points, the ever-consistent Ethan Ho took second, while just 4 points back, Tommy Cadwalader finished third in the standings.

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series will return in 2021, with the schedule to be released shortly. Check out SkipBarber.com or follow @SkipBarberRacing on social media for the latest news.