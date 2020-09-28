Andretti United Extreme E signs Munnings, Hansen

Andretti United Extreme E has signed Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen for the inaugural season of Extreme E.

Munnings won the 2016 European Rally Championship Ladies trophy, and made her WRC debut this year.

“I was really intrigued when I first heard about Extreme E; I just knew I had to be involved,” she said. “The male/female racing partnership is a fantastic and exciting new concept. The season has incredible locations and the racing will be very exciting. It will be a new challenge for the teams and drivers, and I’m so thrilled to be working with such a strong team.

“The championship is a really innovative concept, it’s combining motorsport and science, and will produce an important legacy in each race location. Bringing the platform that motorsport has in line with the awareness that the planet needs right now is awesome and a really important message. It’s very inspiring, and it’s all of my passions coming together – motorsport can really help to change the world for the future. I’m just so excited to get behind the wheel and try out the new car.”

Hansen won Rookie of the Year in the 2013 European Rallycross Championship, and made his debut in the FIA World Rallycross Championship a year later, taking his maiden win in Italy before finishing fourth in the standings. More wins came for the Swede in the following years, including finishing runner-up in the World RX in 2015 with Team Peugeot, with Hansen taking the Team World Championship title. He finished sixth in the 2018 championship and in 2019, he recorded four wins, clinching both the Drivers and Teams title, alongside his brother and teammate Kevin Hansen.

“Going into the Extreme E will be a new chapter in my career, one that I am extremely excited about,” he said. “It is something brand new, not only for me, but the whole of motorsport. The format is something we’ve never seen before.

“I’m also delighted to be able to carry the message of something bigger – talking about the environment and doing something good for the world – that’s something that really drives me. It’s going to be a big adventure in life to see these locations and I’m going to do my best in carrying this responsibility and hopefully making people aware of the challenges we have in the world, together with our passion for racing.

“To do this with Andretti United Extreme E is fantastic. I’ve always looked up to Andretti Autosport and United Autosports. To see the victory in Le Mans for United was huge, and not to mention all the success Andretti has had over the years. I have huge respect for the team and I’m very honored they have chosen me to drive the car for them, and I promise to do all I can to work within this team and to find my place and ultimately to do my thing behind the wheel.”