Ferrari Challenge: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca onboard

As Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the fifth event of the 2020 season, the largest single-make series in North America is set for a weekend of competition on yet another iconic track.

Nearly 40 Ferrari Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo machines will take to the 2.238-circuit this weekend as the Monterey facility plays host to Ferrari once again, having been the location for the 2019 edition of Ferrari Racing Days.

The track is notorious for its lack of grip, rapid elevation changes, and intoxicating mix of low-speed technical sections along with high-speed direction changes.

Jump onboard Ferrari Lake Forest driver Dave Musial’s Ferrari Challenge 488 Evo as he talks us through a lap of Laguna Seca ahead of qualifying and race action this weekend.