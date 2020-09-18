WEC reveals reduced six-race calendar for 2021

The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed a reduced six-race calendar for 2021.

The season will begin at Sebring, with pre-season test followed by a 1000-mile race, which will be a double-header with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s 12 Hours of Sebring in March. This will be the global debut for the Le Mans Hypercar formula, and will mark the return of ‘Super Sebring’ after the 2020 edition was cancelled at the last minute back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams will then head to Europe for a race at Spa-Francorchamps in May for a final Le Mans 24 Hours ‘dress rehearsal’. The third round of the season will then be the Le Mans 24 Hours itself on June 12-13th.

After Le Mans, the teams will go on a trip to Italy for a weekend at Monza in July. It will be the first-ever FIA WEC race at the ‘Temple of Speed’, and the championship’s first appearance at the circuit since the pre-season Prologue test was held there in 2017.

Two further trips out of the country then round off the season, the first being a race at the Fuji Speedway, for Toyota’s first home race with its Hypercar, the second the season finale at Bahrain in November.

There are several omissions from the original 2020/21 calendar, which was shelved in favor of a calendar year schedule due to the pandemic. The WEC will not head to newly-renovated circuit at Kyalami for the first time, nor return to Shanghai or Silverstone. Both circuits have been ever present since the inaugural WEC season in 2012.

“We listened to our manufacturers, teams and partners and responded with a calendar featuring fewer events than in the past to allow them all time to deal with the current economic crisis,” Gerard Neveu, CEO of the WEC said.

“We will revise this upwards again in the future, as and when the health situation and the economy allows us to do so – hopefully from 2022 onwards. The calendar also takes into account our logistical road map as it provides our teams with the most cost-effective package possible.”

2021 FIA WEC PROVISIONAL CALENDAR *

• 13/14 March Pre-Season Tests Sebring (USA)

• 19 March 1000 Miles of Sebring (USA)

• 01 May TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)

• 12/13 June 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA)

• 18 July 6 Hours of Monza (ITA)

• 26 September 6 Hours of Fuji (JPN)

• 20 November 6 Hours of Bahrain (BAH)

*Subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council