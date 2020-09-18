Guindi dominates first Skip Barber Formula practice session at COTA

Johnny Guindi continued his streak of setting fast laps in the first practice session of Round 3 of the Skip Barber Formula Race Series. This weekend the Series headed to Austin and the home of Formula 1 in the United States, Circuit of the Americas. The Skip Barber Formula Race Series joins SRO Motorsports GT World Challenge America for a weekend of GT, Touring Car and open wheel racing.

Guindi set the fastest lap of the first practice session of 2m21.595s, with William Lambros and Tommy Cadwalader setting the next two fastest times. Coming off a victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park last week, Lambros looks to improve his times to claim the pole in qualifying tomorrow.

“What’s not to be excited about” said Lambros as he got out of the car. “The car feels great out there, I did my 2 Day Advanced school (with Skip Barber) here last year, but this is an experience I will not forget. Having a chance to race these cars at an F1 track, in front of an international organization like SRO and their field of racers, it’s awesome.”

eRace Series competitor turned Skip Barber Formula racer, Tommy Cadwalader, set the third fastest time of the practice session. Cadwalader claimed his first podium finish at NJMP and sits in third in the Championship.

Practice 2 goes great at 5:20PM CST, live timing will be available from TSL Timing.