ByKolles confirms road- and race-going Hypercar program for 2021

Austrian-flagged sports car team ByKolles Racing officially confirmed today at Le Mans that it would enter the new Le Mans Hypercar category. ByKolles’ “PMC Project LMH”will see the team produce multiple hypercars for different purposes (a race car, track day car and road car). The racing version is set to use a normally aspirated 700hp V8 engine weighing in at 1040kg including ballast.

The PMC Project LMH has been designed entirely in-house at the team’s headquarters in Greding, Germany over the past year and a half by a dedicated team of engineers and designers, who have completed thousands of CFD runs to create an aero concept.

The limited edition PMC LMH Hypercar production launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021., and the company is now accepting orders for the car. The LMH race version, which like the Glickenhaus Hypercar features a centrally seated driving position, is scheduled to make its debut in 2021.