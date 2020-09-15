Suarez, Gaunt Brothers to split at season's end

Daniel Suarez and Gaunt Brothers Racing will part ways after one season together in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“The entire team is very appreciative of the effort Daniel has put forth,” said team owner Marty Gaunt. “He has helped build the foundation we need for next season as well as 2022 when the Next Gen car arrives. We’re both committed to earning as many points as possible in these last eight races together and finishing the season strong.”

Suarez joined the organization in late January to drive the No. 96 Toyota Camry. His best finish this season is 18th at Bristol, and Suarez is 31st in the point standings.

The team does not have a charter, and missed the season-opening Daytona 500. This is the first year Gaunt Brothers has run a full season.

“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year,” Suarez said. “I will always be grateful to them for having my back. Marty and everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing invest a lot of time and effort into this race team, and I’m proud to have been a part of it.

“I have given 100 percent of myself to this team since day one, and I will continue to give 100 percent until the last lap at Phoenix. My goal has always been to win races and championships, and that will never change.”

Suarez, 28, has driven for three teams in the Cup Series since 2017. He was promoted at Joe Gibbs Racing following the unexpected retirement of Carl Edwards, and then spent the 2019 season at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he finished a career-best 17th in points.